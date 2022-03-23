CryptoBlades (SKILL) Price Hits $5.17 on Top Exchanges

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for approximately $5.17 or 0.00012187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $4.39 million and $1.42 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00048764 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.02 or 0.07056763 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,395.56 or 0.99890924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00044822 BTC.

About CryptoBlades

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 848,383 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

