Curate (XCUR) Market Cap Hits $9.93 Million

Curate (XCUR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Curate has a market capitalization of $9.93 million and approximately $736,807.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Curate has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Curate Profile

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,338,497 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

