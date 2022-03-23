CUTcoin (CUT) 1-Day Volume Tops $89.00

CUTcoin (CUT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. CUTcoin has a market cap of $7.29 million and approximately $89.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 122.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.58 or 0.00201480 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00029158 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00023274 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.34 or 0.00436355 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 161,405,438 coins and its circulating supply is 157,405,438 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

