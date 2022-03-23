CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.27 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) will report sales of $131.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.00 million and the lowest is $129.04 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $112.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $593.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $588.20 million to $602.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $712.29 million, with estimates ranging from $682.10 million to $740.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.39.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $167.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,228,000 after buying an additional 196,044 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,832,000 after purchasing an additional 97,477 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,860,000 after purchasing an additional 683,192 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,365,000 after purchasing an additional 94,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

