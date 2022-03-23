Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 50,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,203,430 shares.The stock last traded at $11.44 and had previously closed at $11.36.

CTKB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cytek BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 342,143 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,225,466.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $302,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,168,400 shares of company stock valued at $28,646,518 and sold 80,000 shares valued at $1,112,000.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.