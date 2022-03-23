Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $367.09 Million

Brokerages forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) will announce $367.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $389.82 million and the lowest is $356.60 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported sales of $116.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 214.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLAY. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.98.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $12,011,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,610,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,956,000 after acquiring an additional 252,102 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

