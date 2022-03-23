DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Reaches $4.03 Million

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $646.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000450 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 77.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012340 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008280 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,654,706 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.