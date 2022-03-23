DeFiSocial Gaming Price Tops $687.32 on Exchanges (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00048966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.88 or 0.07028179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,400.03 or 0.99634688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00044579 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

