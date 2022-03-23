DeGate (DG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.65 Million

DeGate (DG) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $14.65 million and $1.74 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00048966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.88 or 0.07028179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,400.03 or 0.99634688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00044579 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,251,977 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.