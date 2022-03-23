Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 4,100 by Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,100 ($53.98) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($57.27) target price on Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($59.24) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($51.74) target price on Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.61) price target on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,770 ($62.80) to GBX 4,800 ($63.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,070 ($53.58).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DGE traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,751 ($49.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,274. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,655 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,708.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,968.50 ($39.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($54.11).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,665 ($48.25) per share, for a total transaction of £916,250 ($1,206,226.96). Insiders purchased a total of 25,670 shares of company stock valued at $94,104,900 over the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.