Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,658 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.9% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

DFAC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

