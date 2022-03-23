Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $49.57, but opened at $46.99. Domo shares last traded at $47.72, with a volume of 2,210 shares.

Specifically, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $970,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.42.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domo by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after buying an additional 25,038 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Domo by 16.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 31.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 33,356 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the third quarter valued at about $15,052,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Domo during the third quarter worth about $358,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

