Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Sells $1,098,504.00 in Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 79,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,098,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $209,850.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $876,600.00.

LPG stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $13.71. 284,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,959. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 500,378 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 429,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 187,089 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 1,177.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 129,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 129,309 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

