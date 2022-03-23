Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Hits Market Cap of $3.24 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $3.24 million and $27,574.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00048764 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.02 or 0.07056763 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,395.56 or 0.99890924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00044822 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

