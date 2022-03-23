Eastside Distilling (EAST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EAST opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.84. Eastside Distilling has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAST. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

