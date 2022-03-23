Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Down to $229.61

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $229.61, but opened at $224.93. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $226.60, with a volume of 368 shares changing hands.

ESLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,599,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,002,000 after buying an additional 193,235 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 867,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,865,000 after purchasing an additional 92,910 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 958.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,307,000 after purchasing an additional 365,693 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 207.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 307,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,664,000 after purchasing an additional 207,066 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

