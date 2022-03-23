Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Down to $229.61

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $229.61, but opened at $224.93. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $226.60, with a volume of 368 shares changing hands.
ESLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.
The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
About Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elbit Systems (ESLT)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.