Electroneum (ETN) Trading Up 21.3% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $109.18 million and $182,368.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 390.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000033 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 54.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,915,828,925 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

