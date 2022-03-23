Energy Web Token (EWT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.51 Million

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $179.86 million and $1.51 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for $5.98 or 0.00014176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energy Web Token has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00048987 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.43 or 0.07040370 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,069.97 or 0.99678765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00044894 BTC.

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

