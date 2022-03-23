Enzyme Finance (MLN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.40 Million

Enzyme Finance (MLN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Enzyme Finance has a market capitalization of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Enzyme Finance

Enzyme Finance is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

