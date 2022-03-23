EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Trading 3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3% on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $150.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. EOG Resources traded as high as $124.57 and last traded at $124.40. 2,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,315,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.83.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.48.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.92.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

