EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Trading 3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3% on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $150.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. EOG Resources traded as high as $124.57 and last traded at $124.40. 2,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,315,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.83.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.48.
In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.92.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.
EOG Resources Company Profile (NYSE:EOG)
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
