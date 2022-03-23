Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 23rd (ADS, AGO, AIR, AMBC, APS, APTS, BAS, BP.B, BWMN, CLN)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 23rd:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €265.00 ($291.21) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $70.00 to $80.00.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $15.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright to C$12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $17.00 to $25.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €62.00 ($68.13) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 490 ($6.45) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $25.00 to $26.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clariant (AEX:CLN) was given a CHF 20.10 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,100 ($53.98) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $17.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its target price reduced by Moffett Nathanson from $36.00 to $33.00.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $26.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $8.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $14.00.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $55.00 to $70.00.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $63.00 to $70.00.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €47.00 ($51.65) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $50.00 to $38.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $10.00 to $12.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 5,000 ($65.82) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

RWS (LON:RWS) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 650 ($8.56). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) was given a CHF 90 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $28.00.

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 200 ($2.63). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

