Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 23rd (ADS, AGO, AIR, AMBC, APS, APTS, BAS, BP.B, BWMN, CLN)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 23rd:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €265.00 ($291.21) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $70.00 to $80.00.

AAR (NYSE:AIR)

had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $15.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright to C$12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $17.00 to $25.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €62.00 ($68.13) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 490 ($6.45) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $25.00 to $26.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clariant (AEX:CLN) was given a CHF 20.10 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,100 ($53.98) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $17.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its target price reduced by Moffett Nathanson from $36.00 to $33.00.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $26.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $8.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $14.00.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $55.00 to $70.00.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $63.00 to $70.00.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €47.00 ($51.65) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $50.00 to $38.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $10.00 to $12.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 5,000 ($65.82) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

RWS (LON:RWS) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 650 ($8.56). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) was given a CHF 90 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $28.00.

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 200 ($2.63). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

