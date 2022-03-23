Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 23rd (ACAD, AMIVF, AXP, CIB, CTS, NARI, NTAP, OVV, PDD, VICR)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 23rd:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acadia’s sole marketed drug, Nuplazid, has recorded strong sales since its launch. The company's top line consists of only net product sales of Nuplazid. The drug’s label-expansion program looks promising, with several studies being currently underway targeting neurological/psychiatric disorders. The company filed for Nuplazid label expansion in February 2022. If approved, not only will the drug’s eligible patient population be expanded, but will also boost sales in the days ahead. However, heavy dependence on Nuplazid for revenues remains a worry. Also, the regulatory setback wherein the FDA issued a complete response letter for Nuplazid’s label expansion, hurt the stock severely. Stiff competition in the target market also remains a woe. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP)

had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was upgraded by analysts at Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. The firm currently has a C$14.50 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $82.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $61.00.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was downgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.