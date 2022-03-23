Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Gap Up to $10.56

Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.56, but opened at $10.85. Ermenegildo Zegna shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 3,754 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.60 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna ( NYSE:ZGN Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

About Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.