Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Gap Up to $10.56

Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGNGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.56, but opened at $10.85. Ermenegildo Zegna shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 3,754 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.60 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGNGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

About Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

