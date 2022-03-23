Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.24. 1,052,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.23.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Barclays upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

