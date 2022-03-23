Expensify (EXFY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Expensify to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EXFY opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. Expensify has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $51.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66.

EXFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

