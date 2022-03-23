Exscientia Ltd’s (NASDAQ:EXAI) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 30th

Exscientia’s (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, March 30th. Exscientia had issued 13,850,000 shares in its public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $304,700,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Exscientia stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. Exscientia has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Exscientia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.
