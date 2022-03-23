Exscientia Ltd’s (NASDAQ:EXAI) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 30th

Exscientia’s (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, March 30th. Exscientia had issued 13,850,000 shares in its public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $304,700,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Exscientia stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. Exscientia has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth $4,056,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth $1,976,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth $10,902,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth $42,131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth $16,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

