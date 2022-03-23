Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Position Increased by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Ferrari comprises approximately 2.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ferrari worth $34,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RACE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ferrari during the second quarter worth approximately $588,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,060,000 after acquiring an additional 195,502 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RACE traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.88. The stock had a trading volume of 518,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,563. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $178.87 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.55.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

