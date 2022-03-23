FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Major Shareholder Thomas Tull Acquires 253,637 Shares

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 253,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,009,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of FIGS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.67. 2,168,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,565. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FIGS by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

