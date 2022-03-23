First Watch Restaurant Group Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will End on March 30th (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group’s (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 30th. First Watch Restaurant Group had issued 9,459,000 shares in its IPO on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $170,262,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of First Watch Restaurant Group’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FWRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Watch Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.