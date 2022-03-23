FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Stake Lifted by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. FirstService comprises about 3.9% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.57% of FirstService worth $49,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 5.2% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 134,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of FirstService by 62.3% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 3.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FirstService by 181.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,805,000 after acquiring an additional 36,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 253.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSV shares. TheStreet lowered FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $200.00 target price on FirstService and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.40.

Shares of FSV traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.49. 73,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,340. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $130.56 and a 12 month high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

FirstService Profile (Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.