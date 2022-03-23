Five Below (FIVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $166.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.53 and a 200 day moving average of $183.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below has a 1-year low of $143.44 and a 1-year high of $237.86.
FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.65.
Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.
