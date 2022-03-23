Five Below (FIVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $166.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.53 and a 200 day moving average of $183.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below has a 1-year low of $143.44 and a 1-year high of $237.86.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in Five Below by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $4,148,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.