Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle Sells 1,704 Shares

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Whittle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62.

On Friday, January 21st, John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40.

FTNT stock traded down $4.26 on Wednesday, hitting $321.43. The company had a trading volume of 783,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,208. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.13. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

