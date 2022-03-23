Franklin Covey (FC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Franklin Covey to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Franklin Covey to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $52.52. The company has a market cap of $669.10 million, a PE ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.74.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 798.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 23,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,587,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

