Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCXGet Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.81. 10,750,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,264,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

