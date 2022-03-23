Fritz Prinz Sells 156,200 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) Director Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $2,630,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fritz Prinz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuantumScape alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $2,649,868.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $3,280,048.00.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,654,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,229. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $58.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 9.17. The company has a current ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.