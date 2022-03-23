Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) PT Lowered to $33.00

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Moffett Nathanson from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.
Shares of NASDAQ FYBR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 741,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $35.15.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1,936.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 377,979 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 36,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 166,223 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
About Frontier Communications Parent
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
