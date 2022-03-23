Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) PT Lowered to $33.00

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Moffett Nathanson from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 741,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 235.87%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1,936.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 377,979 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 36,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 166,223 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

