G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Vice Chairman Sells $1,789,200.00 in Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.36. 465,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.71. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,364,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,569,000 after buying an additional 135,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,601,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,273,000 after buying an additional 93,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About G-III Apparel Group (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

