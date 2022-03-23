GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Up 5.7% on Earnings Beat

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $41.94 and last traded at $41.66. 18,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,124,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.42.

The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $77,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,044 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of GDS by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,960 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter worth $53,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

