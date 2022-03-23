Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $111,577.87 and $18,570.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00048904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.52 or 0.07045431 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,421.77 or 0.99875421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044338 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.