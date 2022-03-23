Guardforce AI (GFAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ GFAI opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.78. Guardforce AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

About Guardforce AI (Get Rating)

Guardforce AI Co Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

