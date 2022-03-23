HC Wainwright Raises Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Price Target to C$12.00

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

APS traded down C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.46. 27,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,049. The stock has a market cap of C$129.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 11.46 and a current ratio of 11.60.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.