Hertz Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,428.00 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $424,943.16 and approximately $1,428.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00048764 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.02 or 0.07056763 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,395.56 or 0.99890924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00044822 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

