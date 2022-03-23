Highland Private Wealth Management Buys 11,885 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $65,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.72. 17,635,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,711,818. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.