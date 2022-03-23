Highland Private Wealth Management Buys 23,987 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management owned approximately 0.85% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $23,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 900.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:USRT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.59. 305,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,856. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $68.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.11.

