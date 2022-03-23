Highland Private Wealth Management Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,048 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 2.2% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $17,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $99.90. The stock had a trading volume of 824,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,913. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.53. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.