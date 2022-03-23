Highland Private Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 5.5% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $43,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,463. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $142.88 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.58.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

