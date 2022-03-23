Highland Private Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,589,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. VPR Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,453,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,722.4% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 19,824,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,203,230. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

