Highland Private Wealth Management Has $10.33 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Highland Private Wealth Management cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,497. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.91. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

