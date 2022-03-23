Highland Private Wealth Management Has $25.28 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,363 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 3.2% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Gold Trust worth $25,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $156,529,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 20,439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,603,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,645 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,222 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 15,777,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,154,242. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.69. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

