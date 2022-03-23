Highland Private Wealth Management Purchases 13,448 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.07. 12,754,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

